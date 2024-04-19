Step aboard the Forth Valley Gin Train in Bo'ness
Visitors are being invited to step aboard the Forth Valley Gin Train to enjoy a round trip from Bo’ness to Manuel, on lovingly restored first-class carriages behind a vintage steam locomotive.
Two dates have been lined up – June 15 and October 12 – for the unique collaboration, which will see guests served an assortment of locally crafted gins and nibbles, as well as ‘meeting the makers’ from Linlithgow Distillery.
The trains will board from 4.45pm for a 5pm departure, returning no later than 7.30pm. Tickets are £55 per person for tables of two, three or four. Parties of five or six will be accommodated in private compartments for £50 per person. Strictly for aged 18 and over, tickets can be booked at bkrailway.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.