Stenhousemuir prepares for Santa, reindeer and the Christmas light switch on

Stenhousemuir will be lit up for the festive season from this Saturday.

The big Christmas light switch on event takes place in the town centre during the afternoon.

From 2pm to 4pm Santa himself will be in town with his four legged friends, the Aviemore reindeer, to meet local boys and girls and their families.

Their parade will be led by the Camelon and District Pipe Band.

And at 5pm the Christmas lights will be turned on.

Among the entertainment at the family-friendly event will be a performance by local lass Dionne Hickey.