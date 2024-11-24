Stenhousemuir Christmas Market and light switch on set to be 'bigger and better' than last year

Stenhousemuir is set to hold its Christmas market and light switch on at the weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)

The people of Stenhousemuir will come together on Sunday for the community’s annual festive celebrations.

Following on from the success of last year’s market and light switch on event, organisers KLSB Community Group, are doing it all again – and you’re all invited.

The event, which organisers say is bigger and better than last year, will take place in the town precinct, next to the big coos, from noon until 5pm on Sunday, December 1.

There will be 30 market stalls to browse, offering everything from arts and crafts to home baked goods, craft beers and more.

The lights will be switched on on Sunday afternoon.

Sheona McMorran, of organisers KLSB, said: “We’ve got 30 market stalls coming this year – we’ve added more than last year.

"It’s a really wide range of stalls for people to come and do some shopping and support small local businesses.

"We want to give everyone the chance to feel festive and have a good time.

"We were really busy last year and we’re hoping for more footfall this year. Last year was the first time we did it and I think now people know what to expect and the kind of vendors we will have.

"We’ve been really well supported by the community, so many people have donated selection boxes.”

As well as the market there will be plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

On the stage, local singer songwriter Dionne Hickey is compere for the afternoon.

There will be a performance from Dionne’s Sing It Loud, Sing It Proud youth group and live music from QFX and guests.

The market will have a quiet hour from noon until 1pm for those who prefer the quieter, more relaxed environment and the entertainment on stage will start at 2pm.

The main event, the Christmas lights switch on, will be at 4pm.

For more information about the event visit the Stenhousemuir Christmas Market Facebook page.