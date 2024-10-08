Steam, Steel, Road and Rail at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway for annual gala event
A variety of steam trains will run at the local attraction on Friday evening and throughout Saturday and Sunday for the Steam, Steel, Road and Rail event.
Among them will be a guest engine – LMS Ivatt class 2MT 41312 – from The Watercress Line in Hampshire.
Volunteers at the heritage railway are also excited to announce that many years of hard work on British Railways 2-6-4T No. 80105 has paid off and the popular loco is back in service just in time for this weekend’s gala.
The loco has been in restoration since 2010 and will be making a return to steam over the weekend – climb aboard and be among the first to experience a journey behind this stunning engine.
This year’s gala will see a new addition on Saturday and Sunday with a vintage and classic vehicle rally being held at Bo’ness station car park.
From classic steam rollers to vintage cars, there is something for everyone.
The show area will be open to the public from 9.30am until 5pm with over 50 vehicles expected each day.
The event is suitable for all ages. Kids for £1 fares are available all weekend (subject to terms and conditions).
The HippFest team have also partnered with the heritage railway volunteers to present a special steam-themed screening on Saturday night at The Hippodrome, just a stone’s throw from the station.
They will host a rare screening of The Flying Scotsman (1929) with live piano accompaniment from Jane Gardner.
A complimentary heritage shuttle bus will also be running between Linlithgow (pick up at Station Road stop, next to Platform 3 on the High Street) and Bo’ness Railway Station on both Saturday and Sunday.
For more information and to book tickets for the gala visit www.bkrailway.co.uk/page/steamgala. Tickets for the screening at The Hippodrome are available at www.hippodromecinema.co.uk/
