Steam, Steel, Road and Rail at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway for annual gala event

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will host its annual Steam Gala this weekend. (Pic: Ryan Edge)

Hundreds of people are expected to visit Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway this weekend as it holds its annual Steam Gala.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of steam trains will run at the local attraction on Friday evening and throughout Saturday and Sunday for the Steam, Steel, Road and Rail event.

Among them will be a guest engine – LMS Ivatt class 2MT 41312 – from The Watercress Line in Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers at the heritage railway are also excited to announce that many years of hard work on British Railways 2-6-4T No. 80105 has paid off and the popular loco is back in service just in time for this weekend’s gala.

The steam gala - Steam, Steel, Road and Rail - runs on Friday evening as well as all day on Saturday and Sunday. (Pic: submitted)

The loco has been in restoration since 2010 and will be making a return to steam over the weekend – climb aboard and be among the first to experience a journey behind this stunning engine.

This year’s gala will see a new addition on Saturday and Sunday with a vintage and classic vehicle rally being held at Bo’ness station car park.

From classic steam rollers to vintage cars, there is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show area will be open to the public from 9.30am until 5pm with over 50 vehicles expected each day.

This year there will be a display of vintage vehicles on both Saturday and Sunday in the Bo'ness station car park. (Pic: submitted)

The event is suitable for all ages. Kids for £1 fares are available all weekend (subject to terms and conditions).

The HippFest team have also partnered with the heritage railway volunteers to present a special steam-themed screening on Saturday night at The Hippodrome, just a stone’s throw from the station.

They will host a rare screening of The Flying Scotsman (1929) with live piano accompaniment from Jane Gardner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A complimentary heritage shuttle bus will also be running between Linlithgow (pick up at Station Road stop, next to Platform 3 on the High Street) and Bo’ness Railway Station on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and to book tickets for the gala visit www.bkrailway.co.uk/page/steamgala. Tickets for the screening at The Hippodrome are available at www.hippodromecinema.co.uk/