Staycations: Forth Valley at heart of VisitScotland campaign to discover local tourism gems

That’s the call from VisitScotland as the holiday season gets into full swing.

Lockdown restrictions have meant many people have abandoned plans to go abroad, opening up the prospect of a windfall for many local attractions.

And there is much to see and enjoy across the region.

Dollar Park's Walled Garden is among the many day out destinations Falkirk district offers. Picture: Alan Murray.

VisitScotland’s Now Is The Time campaign, which launched on Wednesday, is aimed at encouraging Scots to support their local tourism industry by enjoying days out in the region.

It highlights places to explore as well as showcasing the venues and landmarks which have put Falkirk district on the map.

The campaign covers five themes: days out, short stays, city breaks, family gatherings and escape and connect experiences to benefit physical and mental well-being.

Among the locations featured is Falkirk’s very own Callendar House which has a history dating back to the 14th century.

The venue has hosted great historical figures over the centuries, including Mary, Queen of Scots, Cromwell and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Callendar House now features displays about the premises’ history, the Antonine Wall and Rome’s Northern Frontier.

It also boasts a restored 1825 kitchen, as well as a highly popular tea room.

The National Wallace Monument in Stirling also features among the multitude of attractions, along with the Japanese Garden at Cowden, Clackmannanshire.

Created in 1908, the green space was closed to the public in 1955 before being restored in 2014.

Aside from its beauty and tranquillity, the garden is the only one of its type in the world to have been designed by a Japanese woman, Taki Handa.

Closer to this neck of the woods, the Falkirk area is proudly home to its own assortment of picturesque locations which make for an ideal setting for a leisurely stroll or adventure with the full family.

From the John Muir Way and Dollar Park and the Walled Garden, to Kinneil Estate and The Falkirk Wheel, there are plenty of options on our doorstep when it comes to taking a break and making the most of our scenic surroundings.

Now all that's left to do is to decide on a destination!

