Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beecraigs Country Park is set to host Starry Nights Illuminated Christmas Experience.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows on from the event’s successful debut in Kilmarnock last year.

Produced by GC Live, delivered by 21CC Group and sponsored by home builder Taylor Wimpey, Starry Nights promises an immersive outdoor experience for all ages, with stunning light displays, interactive installations, and dazzling festive entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beecraigs will be transformed into a festive Starry Nights wonderland where visitors will be invited to meander the festively lit forest, featuring a host of attractions, including Scotland’s longest Starry Tunnel, a beautiful Fairy Forest, Candy Cane Lane, the Grinch, Twinkle Twinkle, Singing Trees, and a Snowball Blizzard – perfect for children and the young at heart!

Starry Nights Illuminated Christmas Experience is coming to Beecraigs.

In addition to the festive lights, lasers and captivating sound installations that will adorn the grounds, guests can gather around the Christmas campfire to enjoy mulled wine and Christmas treats, complemented by a Festive Food Village filled to the brim with delicious food and drink, interactive entertainers, a festive funfair and cosy Carols & Cocktails performances to brighten even the darkest of evenings.

Geoff Crow, Director of GC Live, said: “We are so excited to add a new Starry Nights location to our portfolio, following the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s experience.

“With our additional venue at the beautiful Beecraigs Country Park we are giving even more families in Scotland the chance to enjoy the magic of Christmas in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Starry Nights, which runs from December 6 to 23, will start at £12.50 for children (three to 15) and £18 for adults, with the option to add a visit to Santa’s Grotto from £9. Children under 24 months go free. Various time slots are available, with advance booking recommended.

Specially adapted experiences suitable for those with additional support needs, including autism and other sensory processing disorders, will run at 4pm at Beecraigs, providing a relaxed experience for the magical Christmas entertainment with subdued sound and lighting effects.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.starry-night.co.uk.