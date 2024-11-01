Starry Nights at Beecraigs on a mission for Cash for Kids
Mission Christmas delivers presents to hundreds of thousands of children who might otherwise go without, ensuring they wake up to a visit from Santa on Christmas morning.
The campaign will benefit from tickets sold at the Fawkes Festival at the Royal Highland Centre on Sunday, November 3, as well as the Starry Nights events at Beecraigs Country Park and Dean Castle in Kilmarnock, both running from Friday, December 13, to Monday, December 23.
Geoff Crow, GC Live director, said: “By contributing a portion of ticket sales, we hope to make a real difference to the lives of children who need it most during the festive season.”