GC Live has announced that 25p from every full-price ticket sold for its three major seasonal events will be donated to Cash for Kids Lothians and Cash for Kids West Scotland Mission Christmas campaign.

Mission Christmas delivers presents to hundreds of thousands of children who might otherwise go without, ensuring they wake up to a visit from Santa on Christmas morning.

The campaign will benefit from tickets sold at the Fawkes Festival at the Royal Highland Centre on Sunday, November 3, as well as the Starry Nights events at Beecraigs Country Park and Dean Castle in Kilmarnock, both running from Friday, December 13, to Monday, December 23.

Geoff Crow, GC Live director, said: “By contributing a portion of ticket sales, we hope to make a real difference to the lives of children who need it most during the festive season.”