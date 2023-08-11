St Andrew’s Church in Grange Terrace has organised a series events on Saturday and Sunday to mark the occasion.

The church was founded in 1843 and was originally located in a small church building in Grangepans, which in later years was used by the BU Club.

It has occupied the present church building since it was constructed in 1905.

Everyone associated with the church, past and present, is being invited to join in the celebrations this weekend.

Anne Mahoney, social outreach convener, said: “A warm invitation is extended to all who would like to join the congregation on Saturday from noon to 2pm when, weather permitting, there will be a garden party.

“Inside the church there will be an exhibition of past and present church life which can be viewed between 11.30am and 3pm.

On Sunday, there will be a special commemorative service starting at 10.30am. The service will be led by Rev Derek Gunn, the present minister of St Andrew’s. Well known former minister, Very Rev Albert Bogle, will also be preaching the sermon.”

Anyone associated with St Andrew’s, present or past, members of fellow churches and the community will be welcomed.