St Andrew's Church in Bo'ness celebrating its 180th anniversary
St Andrew’s Church in Grange Terrace has organised a series events on Saturday and Sunday to mark the occasion.
The church was founded in 1843 and was originally located in a small church building in Grangepans, which in later years was used by the BU Club.
It has occupied the present church building since it was constructed in 1905.
Anne Mahoney, social outreach convener, said: “A warm invitation is extended to all who would like to join the congregation on Saturday from noon to 2pm when, weather permitting, there will be a garden party.
“Inside the church there will be an exhibition of past and present church life which can be viewed between 11.30am and 3pm.
On Sunday, there will be a special commemorative service starting at 10.30am. The service will be led by Rev Derek Gunn, the present minister of St Andrew’s. Well known former minister, Very Rev Albert Bogle, will also be preaching the sermon.”
Anyone associated with St Andrew’s, present or past, members of fellow churches and the community will be welcomed.
Anne added: “If you were a former member or were married or baptised in St Andrew’s, you might like to renew your connection and help us mark the occasion. Members of groups who have used the church over the year, such as the Guides or Brownies, Avenue/Youth Groups, or the Tuesday Club and anyone with a connection to the church can be sure of a very warm welcome.”