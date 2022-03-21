SRPS steam train treat with tea for Mother's Day

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society has brought back its afternoon tea journeys from Bo’ness Station and are serving up an extra special treat on Mother’s Day.

Friendly, volunteer staff will welcome you aboard a heritage steam train for a special treat. The journey takes you along the shores of the Firth of Forth with views of the majestic Ochil Hills, before you steam past woodlands, wild flowers and waterfalls as you progress towards to Manuel Station.

Mother's Day afternoon tea at SRPS

You will be served up a delicious tea with sandwiches, scones and cakes plus a glass of fizz.

Book your tickets today for an experience not to be forgotten at www.bkrailway.co.uk.

The Museum of Scottish Railways will be open on Mother’s Day, including new visitor trails and engineering facility viewing gallery, as will the gift shop at Bo’ness Station.

