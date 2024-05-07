Spring fayre is last fundraiser ahead of this year's Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest fundraiser has been organised to help raise money to cover the costs of running the community’s annual gala day, which takes place next month. It is the committee’s last planned fundraiser before the big day on Saturday, June 1.

The fundraising spring fayre will take place in Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday, May 11 from noon until 3pm.

There will be a range of stalls including home baking, wax melts, tombola, bath bombs and many more for visitors to browse.

The spring fayre this weekend is the last fundraising event before the gala day on June 1 when Queen elect Megan Henderson will be crowned. (Pic: Scott Louden)

There will also be refreshments, including candy floss and tuck shop, for all to enjoy as well as a bouncy castle for the younger family members.

The event promises to be a fun afternoon out for the family, while helping support a local event.