Spooky night out at the cinema at the Barony Theatre in Bo'ness

The Barony Theatre in Bo’ness is finding ways to continue the legacy of the town’s film society.
By Julie Currie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The society, under Ian Kerr, closed its doors earlier this year after 40 years, but the baton has now been picked up by the new Secret Cinema team.

Each month customers can pay £5 and be treated to a film. The first showing, in August, let the audience experience the Godfather on the big screen, but the team are remaining tight-lipped about what the future holds.

The cinema sub-committee aim to provide all time classics and underrated gems of movies.

    Don't miss the Barony's secret cinema event on October 26 at 7.30pm.Don't miss the Barony's secret cinema event on October 26 at 7.30pm.
    Don't miss the Barony's secret cinema event on October 26 at 7.30pm.

    A spokeswoman said: “The aim of keeping it secret is to let people experience movies that they maybe would have avoided, to discover new voices and ideas.”

    Films run on the last Thursday of each month and at the moment they’ve got a programme lined up until November.

    The spokeswoman added: “If this proves successful, we want to keep this going as long as we can, but we also want to know what people want to see. We’re going to be inviting suggestions from the audience, but also working to provide a new experience every time.

    “With a specially curated array of movies, we’re hoping that the audience either falls in love with new movies, or finds a whole new appreciation for old favourites.”

    Asked for a hint about what’s coming up, the committee refused to give any specifics, but it is a 15 certificate spooky classic for Hallowe’en. The film shows at 7.30 pm on October 26, with doors opening at 7pm.

