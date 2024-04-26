Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tying in with the Port Edgar Marina’s 10th open weekend, the RNLI will join the event on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

It’s a perfect opportunity for the team to try something new, with increasing costs for licences to stage the event on the town's promenade.

Publicity officer Adele Allan said: “We usually hold our open day at the end of June or into July, depending on the tides. However, we were looking at options to hold it elsewhere this year as the costs have escalated.

There will be plenty to enjoy as the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary at the Port Edgar Open Weekend on May 4 and 5. (Pic: Queensferry RNLI)

“When Port Edgar approached us about joining its open weekend, it seemed like a natural fit. It was too good an opportunity to pass up as it means we don’t have to worry about the logistics.

“With the open weekend celebrating its tenth anniversary and the RNLI celebrating its 200th, it will be a joint celebration for us both.”

Taking part in the open weekend will also give the RNLI a chance to interact with people who may not have attended the annual open day.

Adele added: “It’s a bit of an experiment for us and we’ll have to see how much we raise over the two days, rather than just the one.

“There’s definitely a chance of more footfall and people attending who might not necessarily come along to our open day.

“We usually raise around £4000, although we had an exceptional year in 2022 – our first year back after Covid – when we raised over £5000. With this being the port's first open weekend since the pandemic, we’re hoping for a great turnout.”

Visitors will be able to explore the Queensferry Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Jimme Cairncross, which has been in active service for around 12 years.

To help raise funds, crew and volunteers will also be manning a tombola, raffle and games, with the water safety team on hand to offer advice. Visitors who want their life jackets tested to ensure they are still fit for purpose will also be able to do so, for free.

On the Sunday, Newfoundland dogs will be joining the crew at 11am – although they may not be able to do their usual demo this year – and at 1pm, the Queensferry Pipes and Drums will be entertaining the crowds.

The RNLI crew also hope to encourage visitors to take part in a special Mayday Mile fundraiser, to support crews across the country.

In Scotland, volunteer lifeboat crews at 46 RNLI lifeboat stations launched 1251 times in 2023 – an increase of over 12 per cent compared to the previous year – saving 15 lives.

At Queensferry, there has already been a 50 per cent increase on shouts and incidents compared to this time last year.

Jill Hepburn, who heads up the RNLI in Scotland, said: “As a charity we rely on the support and generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

Whether you choose to walk, jog, hop or skip a mile every day in May, it will help raise vital funds for RNLI lifesavers.