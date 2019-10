There’s a fun session at Muiravonside Country Park from 11am to 2pm tomorrow, with family-friendly activities at the visitor centre.

Youngsters are welcome to drop in any time for rock painting sessions and a scavenger hunt - but to pre-book your child’s place on one of the popular slime making workshops (cost £3) call 01324 506850.

The other activities are first come first served on a pay what you can afford basis but the suggested donation is £3 per child.