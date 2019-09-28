Sirocco Winds blow into Falkirk for Town Hall concert

Sirocco Winds are a group of five young Glasgow-based musicians who - apart from oboeist Clara, from Spain - come from around the UK.

They are in Falkirk on Friday, October 11, for a concert in Falkirk Town Hall where the programme will include work by Nielsen, Ibert and Milhaud.

The group formed in 2012 at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where they received the governor’s chamber music prize, and have played live on BBC Radio 3 and Radio Scotland.

Tickets for the concert (priced £16, concessions £14, students £5) are available from Falkirk Community Trust at https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/cml-f-sirocco-winds/ or at the door.