The popular Siege on the Forth event will be returning to Blackness Castle next month.

The iconic historical site, also known as the ‘ship that never sailed’, will host a weekend of activities for visitors to enjoy on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

There will be living history performers from across the ages, including Medieval and Napoleonic encampments, plus exhilarating arena shows featuring musketry performances.

There will also be the chance for visitors to uncover more about their own family histories, thanks to the World War One encampment where family photographs can be brought in for reenactors to identify early 20th century military regiments.

Siege on the Forth will return to Blackness Castle next weekend, September 7 and 8. (Pics: HES)

Interactive activities for all ages will spark imaginations, including the ever-popular Kids Army for the little ones and stone masons offering a ‘have a go’ activity.

Glasgow Science Centre will also be putting on its Castles Rock show, while the Historic Scotland Rangers will once again be offering bird watching from the battlements.

Gillian Urquhart, Historic Environment Scotland visitor events manager, said: “Blackness Castle is one of Scotland's most impressive strongholds.

“The site has served as an artillery fortress, royal castle, prison and armaments depot and, more recently, as a backdrop for the TV series Outlander.

Exhilarating arena shows will feature musketry performances.

“Our Siege on the Forth event gives visitors the chance to delve deeper into the history of this iconic site and we look forward to welcoming everyone across the weekend to discover more about the rich history of ship that never sailed!”

Blackness Castle stands by the Firth of Forth, at the port that served the royal burgh of Linlithgow in mediaeval times. Though built in the 15th century as a lordly residence for the Crichtons, one of Scotland’s most powerful families, it soon took on other roles, including a royal castle in 1453, garrison fortress, state prison and an ammunition depot in the 19th century.

Siege on the Forth will take place at Blackness Castle from noon to 4pm on both September 7 and 8.

Tickets can be bought in advance online at www.historicenvironment.scot/a-little-history.

Entry is free for Historic Scotland members.