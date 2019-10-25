Sicilian piano maestro comes to Falkirk

Star Sicilian pianist Guiseppe Guarrera is coming to Falkirk as part of the Classic Music Live! programme, fresh from a debut recital at the prestigious Wigmore Hall in London.

Guiseppe, who studied in Berlin, has won awards including runner-up in the 2017 Montreal Piano Competition, and has also played with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra of La Fenice Opera in Venice.

His programme at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, November 8 (7.30pm) includes Busoni’s arrangement of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor, Prelude and Nocturne for the left, and eight Etudes by Scriabin, three pieces from “Miroirs” by Ravel, and Prokofiev’s Sonata no 7.

For further details visit https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/cml-f-guiseppe-guarrera-piano/

Tickets are £16 concessions £14 and £5.