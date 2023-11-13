Sextet is ready to rock Christmas with Linlithgow Jazz Club
After a wonderful evening of music from Swing 2023 and Seonaid Aitken, Linlithgow Jazz Club is keeping up the excitement with its annual Christmas party gig.
This year, Sue McHugh (vocals) will be joined by the brilliantly entertaining singer Iain Ewing. Iain is always a hit and his guest appearance at last year's Christmas soiree snared him a repeat performance!
They will be joined by Colin Steele on trumpet, Brian Kellock on piano, Jimmy Taylor on bass and Dave Swanson on drums.
Tickets for this yuletide extravaganza are £16 at Far From the Madding Crowd in High Street or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sue-mchughs-festive-sextet-tickets-753985850977.