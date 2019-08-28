Scottish Living History Festival comes to Falkirk

History will be brought to life at the first Scottish Living History Festival on Saturday (August 31).

The free event at Callendar House and Park promises to be a mix of fun, facts, fiction and food for all the family.

The festival, which runs from 11am to 5pm, celebrates the 75th anniversary of Archaeology Scotland and Georgia Hirst, Torvi from the television series Vikings, will be there.

There will be re-enactment displays from the Antonine Guard and Galloway Longfhada Vikings; a Sons of Ragnar virtual reality experience; an exhibition of props from The Outlaw King and Game of Thrones including the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne.

There’s a programme of talks and workshops planned for the day too, including Professor Dame Sue Black, forensic anthropologist telling tales of murder and dismemberment; a Q&A with Georgia Hirst; History of Game of Thrones: The North Remembers and Hollywood and The Outlaw King.

Lesley O’Hare, culture and libraries manager for Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this impressive line-up of TV and academic stars to Falkirk.

“I hope visitors will take time to check out our exhibition Gladiators: A cemetery of secrets with Roman skeletons and artefacts, in Callendar House, as well as join in the hands-on activities – help carve a Roman milestone, use a quern stone, make a wattle fence and much, much more.”

To book your space for any of the talks visit www.archaeologyscotland.org.uk.