Science fun is on the menu at the Howgate

Science fans have the chance to get hands on with real time experiments at Falkirk’s Howgate next Saturday (August 17), thanks to the efforts of local volunteers.

The local section of the Royal Society of Chemistry will be taking over a unit at the shopping centre to celebrate the UNESCO International Year of the Periodic Table.

The 150th anniversary of the Mendeleev periodic table is a reminder of a vital tool to all who learn and work in science, at all stages of their learning and careers.

The group will have games, experiments and activities for all ages as they try to get people interested in science.

People are encouraged to drop in at any time between 10am and 4pm to get involved.

Frank Murray, Royal Society of Chemistry volunteer said: “The periodic table is one of the key building blocks of how we understand science - it’s one of the greatest innovations of the past 200 years.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the International Year of the Periodic Table and giving people in Falkirk the chance to get involved.

Activities like this are so important in helping people understand the importance of science in their everyday lives – there’s a lot more to the periodic table than what we learned in school!

It promises to be a really fun day and we want people to get involved. Science is for everyone and hopefully we can show that.

For more information visit the Society’s website at www.rsc.org/iypt