For Mr Claus will be on board a magical boat at The Falkirk Wheel as the tourist attraction launches its unique Santa experience for families to enjoy in the run up to Christmas.

Those heading to the world’s only rotating boat lift will be able to hop on board one of the Scottish Canal’s boats to be transported on a festive voyage, where they will be met by elves who will entertain them and take them on an adventure to find Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying through the sky on the Wheel, families are guaranteed to be in for a wonderful surprise.

Boat trips to find Santa will be running at The Falkirk Wheel from this weekend.

Most Popular

And if the children are lucky enough to be on the nice list then they might just get a present.

Ross McMillan, head of destinations at Scottish Canals who operate The Falkirk Wheel, said: “We can’t wait to bring Santa back to The Falkirk Wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s guaranteed sparkle and lots of festive fun and a chance for all to meet some special characters along the way.

“This is a Christmas event that will bring a truly magical experience and one not to be missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience includes a 60-minute magical boat tour with a gift for all children, a mini golf voucher and festive activities.

Tickets should be booked online in advance with timed slots available to book on December 10-11, December 17-18 and December 22-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad