Santa and his reindeer to visit Denny

The festive season in Denny kicks off on Saturday when Santa and the Aviemore reindeer make their annual visit.

The big man and his furry friends will be in the town centre on Saturday between 10am and noon and look forward to meeting the area’s youngsters.

Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band will be supporting them.

There’s plenty of festive fun to be had for the whole family, with festive music, arts and crafts and face painting available for the kids.

And it’s all in the run up to the town’s Christmas lights switch on, which will take place at 5pm.