Salmon anglers will be lured to the Forth by frozen prices

Stirlingshire river banks are being flagged up as offering “some of the best value salmon fishing in the UK” next year, with keen prices designed to hook anglers.

Prices are again being frozen in a bid to boost angling visits to the banks of the Rivers Forth and Teith when the fishing season begins on February 1.

Stirling Council Fisheries offer anglers spring fishing, sea trout fishing, summer fishing and back end fishing all on the one permit, which covers both rivers.

Anglers can fish for £200, while young people aged 12 to 21 can now fish the whole season for £15, and those aged 12 and under can fish for free on a catch-and-release basis if they’re with a paying adult.

Stirling Council Fisheries Officer Scott Mason said: “Anyone who visits our shores will be able to experience some of the best fishing the UK has to offer, as well as embrace the local spirit of the angling communities surrounding our rivers.

“By freezing the permit price we hope to encourage a wide and diverse range of anglers to access both our beautiful rivers, coaxing anglers who have previously fished here to return, and enticing a new generation to take up the sport so that it can look forward to a bright future.

“Not only are our prices competitive, the landscape and hospitality on offer are also second to none, offering a great catch for seasoned and budding anglers alike.”