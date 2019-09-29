Rough Castle’s Legion show tipped for top tourism award

Falkirk-based Rough Castle Experiences have made it to the final of one of Scotland’s most prestigious Tourism Industry Awards.

The community-based group broke new ground last year by turning Rough Castle woods into a magical mystery time travel tour of the Antonine Wall 2,000 years ago.

Its action-packed show thrilled intrepid travellers with spectacular light effects, acrobatics and Pictish magic.

Now “Legion” is in the frame for a Scottish Thistle Awards as “Best Heritage Tourism Experience”, in the same awards league as The Helix, which is shortlisted for Best Visitor Attraction.

The Rough Castle venture shrugged off unpredictable weather and the difficulty of attracting people to a new concept in an unusual location to win high praise from local families.

Reacting to news of the awards placement a spokesperson for the group said: “We can’t tell you how excited we are, or how proud we are of our team.

“Thank you to every single person who came to our event and to everyone who contributed!

“The final isn’t until November 14, but making it to the fional is an achievement we are all very proud of”.

Winners will be announced at the Central, Fife and Tayside / Lothian & Borders Regional Final (joint awards) at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.