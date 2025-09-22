Romans returning to Bo'ness for annual open day at Kinneil House

The Romans return to Bo’ness on Saturday as Kinneil House hosts its annual Doors Open Day event.

Visitors are invited to take a look inside the historic venue as well as seeing a Roman encampment alongside mediaeval re-enactors and other family activities in the grounds on Saturday, September 27.

Historic Environment Scotland are opening the house for free for this date only from 10am to 4pm, with no need to book and no formal indoor tours in support of the national Doors Open Day scheme.

Visitors will be able to see the renowned 16th/17th century painted rooms as well as the period kitchen and discover some of the other history of the site.

Archie Cameron Langford (7) with Andy Hudson (Titus) at last year's Roman Open Day at Kinneil House. (Pic: Alan Murray)

A free exhibition from the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project, showcasing Roman artefacts and games, will be open on the top floor of the house.

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group will be outside the house with their ever-popular Roman encampment. Britannia XIV, a 14th-Century re-enactment group, will also be demonstrating crafts and skills of that time while bringing to life combat techniques and training in a small arena throughout the day, performing alongside the Antonine Guard.

There’s also a chance to try your hand at flint knapping and – while stocks last – sample some Roman baking.

Historic Environment Scotland will also have a retail tent at the event this year.

There’s further family fun to be had from 11am until 3pm as the Friends of Kinneil offer additional free activities including an archaeological sand dig and dressing up in Roman costumes. Head inside Kinneil Museum, which is also free, to get crafty and make a shield, mirror, bracelet or armlet.

Volunteer guides from the Friends of Kinneil will also offer a free guided outdoor history walk at noon and 2pm – just meet outside Kinneil Museum. The walk will last just under an hour. Hear some of the other stories and see some of the other historic features of Kinneil Estate, including the course of the Antonine Wall and the site of its Roman fortlet.

For more information visit Historic Environment Scotland’s even page or check the Friends of Kinneil social media pages for updates.