The Antonine Guard re-enactment group will set up a Roman encampment at Kinneil House on Saturday as part of a Roman themed Doors Open Day. Pic: Alan Murray.

There’s a chance for visitors to see inside Kinneil House, visit a Roman encampment and enjoy family activities, crafts and games at Kinneil on Saturday, September 23.

The historic house will be open for free from 10am to 4pm (closed for lunch between noon and 1pm) in support of the national Doors Open Day scheme which runs at locations across the country throughout September.

Historic Scotland, supported by volunteers from the Friends of Kinneil, are offering visitors the chance to just turn up and wander inside the house for this date only with no need to book and no formal indoor tours. It’s an opportunity to see the renowned 16th/17th century painted rooms and to discover some of the other history of the site.

On the top floor there’s the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project exhibition, showcasing Roman artefacts and games.

The popular Antonine Guard re-enactment group will be back with their Roman encampment in the grounds outside the house and there will be additional craft activities to enjoy inside the neighbouring Kinneil Museum (entry free).

As on other Saturdays during the summer season, a volunteer guide from the Friends of Kinneil will also be leading a free guided outdoor history walk at noon. No need to book, just meet outside Kinneil Museum and the walk will last just under an hour.

Elsewhere on the estate Sustainable Thinking Scotland will be running its free ‘Bountiful Bo’ness’ autumn harvest event on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Events which are open to all include a community meal, market stalls, games, activities and live music.