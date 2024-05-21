Revolution Festival and Flotilla promise a day of fun for all at The Falkirk Wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular Revolution Festival is back and everyone’s invited to join in the fun.

The family-friendly event takes place at The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, May 25 and promises another unforgettable experience for those attending.

And this year’s festival – an annual celebration of the revolving boat lift’s opening in 2002 – will be made even more special with the addition of a flotilla.Boaters are especially encouraged to participate in the event by adorning their vessels with vibrant bunting and joining in the flotilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Wheel is the backdrop to a day filled with excitement and entertainment.

A flotilla will take place as part of this year's Revolution Festival at The Falkirk Wheel (Pic: Peter Devlin)

There will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy including the attraction’s regular attractions such as crazy golf, e-boat rides and archery.

There will of course be an opportunity to take a spin on the Wheel with boat trips running throughout the day.

However, there’s some added entertainment planned for the celebrations with performances from music acts on the main stage, a dog show and the chance to meet and greet some of their favourite characters. The annual chalk fight will also return in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flotilla is expected to arrive at 11am on Saturday to create a spectacular marine landscape in celebration of the Wheel.

The Revolution Festival is back again this weekend. (Pic: Peter Sandground)

The event is organised by Scottish Canals in partnership with Scottish Waterways for All and the Lowland Canal Association.

John Paterson, CEO of Scottish Canals, said: “Scottish Canals is delighted to once again invite everyone to The Falkirk wheel to celebrate the astounding innovation and engineering of the world’s only rotating boat lift.

"After a period of closure to allow for essential upgrades to sustain the Wheel for many years to come, we look forward to gathering our canal users together on boats and on land to celebrate together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Come and see the wonderful floating spectacle of boats in all shapes and sizes.”

Following a revolutionary upgrade costing £2.7 million, the iconic boat lift now boasts improved control system technology and enhanced energy efficiency.

The Forth and Clyde Canal Society will also be offering 20-minute boat trips from 11am until 4pm on the day. Anyone wishing to experience these boat trips, which do not go on The Falkirk Wheel, can purchase tickets on the day.

Scott Castel, Vice Chairman of Forth and Clyde Canal Society said: “Revolution Festival has now become a signature event in The Falkirk Wheel annual calendar for members of the public, local communities, and tourists. We’re delighted that this year we can join the celebrations with a flotilla of more than 15 boats. It’s great to see the canals being used by all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration of engineering and community spirit which is the Revolution Festival and Flotilla takes place at The Falkirk Wheel between 10.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday.