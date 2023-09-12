Falkirk Rotary members at last year's event that they organise with Falkirk Delivers. Pic: Alan Murray

The popular annual event had been due to take place in the town centre last month, however organisers had to make the difficult decision to postpone due to forecasted heavy rain.

But now, the volunteers are ready to take part in the re-scheduled event this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, September 16.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Street will be packed with stalls as local groups and organisations highlight the work they do, as well as raising much-needed cash for their worthy causes.

Most Popular

Those represented on the day will cover a range of activities and causes with something for all the family so people are being encouraged to be as generous as they can.

Speaking ahead of the initial day last month the organisers said: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds. Whether you’re passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.