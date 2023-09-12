News you can trust since 1845
Rescheduled Charities Day set to take place in Falkirk town centre

Community groups, charities and organisations are all set to descend on Falkirk’s High Street this weekend as the previously postponed Charities Day goes ahead.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Falkirk Rotary members at last year's event that they organise with Falkirk Delivers. Pic: Alan MurrayFalkirk Rotary members at last year's event that they organise with Falkirk Delivers. Pic: Alan Murray
Falkirk Rotary members at last year's event that they organise with Falkirk Delivers. Pic: Alan Murray

The popular annual event had been due to take place in the town centre last month, however organisers had to make the difficult decision to postpone due to forecasted heavy rain.

But now, the volunteers are ready to take part in the re-scheduled event this weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, September 16.

The High Street will be packed with stalls as local groups and organisations highlight the work they do, as well as raising much-needed cash for their worthy causes.

    Those represented on the day will cover a range of activities and causes with something for all the family so people are being encouraged to be as generous as they can.

    Speaking ahead of the initial day last month the organisers said: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds. Whether you’re passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.

    "Come and show your support for these incredible causes and help make a positive difference in our community.”

