Linlithgow Community Development Trust launched its Repair Cafe in May at the EH49 Hub in the town.

Project worker Lindsey Campbell and her dedicated team of volunteers are now preparing for their fourth fix-it event, which will be held in the venue on Saturday, October 28, from 11am to 3pm.

And they are hoping that people throughout the town will bring a wide range of goods to investigate if they can be repaired.

Lindsey explained: “We do everything – from textiles to kettles and lawnmowers.

Residents are being invited to take goods along to the Repair Cafe on Saturday, October 28.

“The only things we can’t fix are microwaves, anything with asbestos and petrol-powered tools. Otherwise, if people can carry it then we can look at it!

“We call it a cafe as people will sit down with a volunteer to discuss the repair, while having a cuppa. It also gives folk a chance to learn skills from the volunteer which might give them the confidence to fix the problem on their own in future.”

The Repair Cafe works hand in hand with the Trust’s Tool Library, founded in 2018, which now has 200 items – from gardening and DIY tools to sewing machines and board games.

For an annual membership of £25, people can borrow tools they need from the library in the EH49 Hub, which is open three times a week for collections – Monday and Friday from 9am to 1pm and Tuesday 5pm to 7pm.

Volunteers will be on hand to help assess if items are fixable!

Linlithgow Shed, which sees members work on a number of community projects, is also involved in the repair cafe, with items that can’t be fixed on the day being completed there. Volunteers from both these projects also lend a hand with the repair cafe.

Lindsey added: “Next Saturday will be our fourth event, with another likely to be held early in the new year. We're aiming to run them every four to six weeks.

“We're just trying to spread the word that the cafe will be open next Saturday and the service is free, although we happily accept donations to help keep the project going.

“Most items are fixed on the day but if they need parts or more work the volunteers will discuss that with the owner, take them away and get in contact at a later date to collect them.”