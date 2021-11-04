Rainbow Muslim Women's Group holding family fun day at Larbert venue

Rainbow Muslim Women's Group is inviting guests to join members at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert for the free event on Saturday, November 6.

Running from noon until 5pm, the fun day will feature stalls, food, clothes, sweets, henna, arts and crafts, face painting, jewellery and “much, much more”.

Rainbow Muslim Women Group members will host a family fun day at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert next month. Picture: Michael Gillen.

For all enquiries, call Mona on 07772 416 299 or email [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.