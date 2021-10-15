Rainbow Muslim Women's Group holding family fun day at Larbert venue
A Falkirk district-based organisation which provides social and educational opportunities for women from ethnic minority backgrounds is hosting a family fun day.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:08 am
Rainbow Muslim Women's Group is inviting guests to join members at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert for the free event on Saturday, November 6.
Running from noon until 5pm, the fun day will feature stalls, food, clothes, sweets, henna, arts and crafts, face painting, jewellery and “much, much more”.
For all enquiries, call Mona on 07772 416 299 or email [email protected]