Ragtime frenzy comes to Falkirk

Falkirk Town Hall will be the venue for a classic musical foray into the golden age of jazz on Friday, February 21, (7.30pm) courtesy of the Ugly Bug Trio.

They’re reckoned to be three of Scotland’s finest jazz musicians, playing a mix of ragtime, blues and stomps from yesteryear.

John Burgess (clarinet) has played all over the world, and can be heard on around one hundred recordings, while Ross Milligan (guitar and banjo) has played with bands ranging from The Pasadena Roof Orchestra to Horse, Ute Lemper, and the BBC Symphony Orchestra as well as composing music for films.

Andy Sharkey (string bass) is a familiar face on the Scottish jazz scene who has performed with many Scottish artists, and in 2007, he toured the UK and US with West End hit musical The Rat Pack.

For further details of Classic Music Live concerts visit http://www.classicmusicfalkirk.co.uk/