Readers are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing-up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at South Queensferry.

The charity’s much-loved event, which raises funds for life-saving research, is returning to the picturesque grounds of Hopetoun House in May.

And anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of an ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE24NY.

Every year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland.

The Hopetoun House Race for Life will be one of the first to be staged in Scotland, taking place on Sunday, May 5....why not book your place and get 50 per cent off?!

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Race for Life events will be taking place across Scotland this spring and summer and are open to all ages and abilities. Held in partnership with sponsor Standard Life, they raise millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

The event at Hopetoun House is one of the first, being staged on Sunday, May 5, with participants able to join the 3K, 5K and 10K courses, which all start at 11am.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

Debra MacFarlane and Lisa Adams at Hopetoun event.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime; Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

“We’re proud it has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at our event at Hopetoun House. There is a race for everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK-funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers.

The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Standard Life chief executive, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

The first Race for Life events will be held on Sunday, May 5, in Stirling and South Queensferry.

On May 12, the action moves to Kirkcaldy and Inverness, with Glasgow on May 19.

June will see the race being staged in Edinburgh on June 2, with the Pretty Muddy in Glasgow on June 15, followed by a Race for Life in Dundee on June 16.

On June 23, there will be a Race for Life in Falkirk, as well as a Pretty Muddy in Edinburgh and on June 30 there will be events in Irvine and Aberdeen. Most events have 3K, 5K or 10K distances, giving people the chance to opt into the best event for their fitness level.