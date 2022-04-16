Race night fundraiser for Bonnybridge Gala
A race night to raise funds for a local children’s gala day is set to take place next week.
The event at Bonnybridge Golf Club has been organised by the Bonnybridge Gala Committee in a bid to raise cash to help support this year’s event.
The Covid-19 pandemic has prevented the family friendly event from going ahead in recent years, but those behind the gala are working hard to get things back up and running for 2022.
The race night takes place at the golf club on Friday, April 22, with doors opening at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £5 include a buffet and disco, are on sale now.
Tickets are on sale at the Bridge Inn and Old Station bar in Bonnybridge, or alternatively contact the gala committee through their Facebook page by searching for Bonnybridge Gala Day.