Race night fundraiser for Bonnybridge Gala

The race night will help raise funds for Bonnybridge Gala which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Pic: Alan Murray.

The event at Bonnybridge Golf Club has been organised by the Bonnybridge Gala Committee in a bid to raise cash to help support this year’s event.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prevented the family friendly event from going ahead in recent years, but those behind the gala are working hard to get things back up and running for 2022.

The race night takes place at the golf club on Friday, April 22, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £5 include a buffet and disco, are on sale now.