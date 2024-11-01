Public displays are safest way to have fireworks fun
And three events have been arranged to help revellers in the Journal and Gazette patch.
In Bo’ness, the Corbie Inn and BraasFest have organised the free annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3, at 7.30pm which will last around 20 minutes.
You can watch the display from Corbiehall, the Foreshore and Panbrae Road.
Like last year, burgers and hotdogs will be served up in the beer garden for only £2.50. It’s cash only! An ice cream van will also be serving treats in the car park.
The organisers were asked to consider using “silent fireworks” but discovered there are only slightly quieter fireworks which explode at a lower altitude. So they’re advertising the times to ensure pet owners are aware.
On Saturday, November 9, Linlithgow Rugby Club is staging its annual firework display. Gates open at 6.30pm for the display at 7.30pm. There will be a barbecue, glow toys, teas and coffees, bars and tuck shop. A family ticket is £20, with an individual ticket £7.
And the Fawkes Festival has moved from Hopetoun this year to a new home at The Royal Highland Centre and Showground on Sunday, November 3, with gates opening at 4pm, the bonfire at 5.30pm and fireworks at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced £9.50 for children and £17 for adults at www.fawkesfestival.com.
For more information on organised fireworks displays near you, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/bonfire.