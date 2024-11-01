The safest way to enjoy Bonfire Night is to attend organised events.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three events have been arranged to help revellers in the Journal and Gazette patch.

Most Popular

In Bo’ness, the Corbie Inn and BraasFest have organised the free annual fireworks display on Sunday, November 3, at 7.30pm which will last around 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the display from Corbiehall, the Foreshore and Panbrae Road.

The free Bo'ness event is on Sunday, November 3, at 7.30pm.

Like last year, burgers and hotdogs will be served up in the beer garden for only £2.50. It’s cash only! An ice cream van will also be serving treats in the car park.

The organisers were asked to consider using “silent fireworks” but discovered there are only slightly quieter fireworks which explode at a lower altitude. So they’re advertising the times to ensure pet owners are aware.

On Saturday, November 9, Linlithgow Rugby Club is staging its annual firework display. Gates open at 6.30pm for the display at 7.30pm. There will be a barbecue, glow toys, teas and coffees, bars and tuck shop. A family ticket is £20, with an individual ticket £7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Fawkes Festival has moved from Hopetoun this year to a new home at The Royal Highland Centre and Showground on Sunday, November 3, with gates opening at 4pm, the bonfire at 5.30pm and fireworks at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced £9.50 for children and £17 for adults at www.fawkesfestival.com.

For more information on organised fireworks displays near you, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/bonfire.