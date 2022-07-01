£5 ticket deal for Falkirk folk to see top shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

They are available on a first come, first served basis for more than 150 shows in the capital this August.

The cut-price initiative has come from Assembly Festival which operates across 25 venues, and features a host of artists from around the globe.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe billboard- Choir Of Man

Must-see shows to book include five-star Fringe favourites The Choir of Man, the trailblazing drag extravaganza Queenz: The Show With Balls, the 2019 Grammy Award winners Soweto Gospel Choir from Johannesburg; outstanding acrobatics from the mesmerising Quebec-based FLIP Fabrique.

The comedy line-up includes shows from Susie McCabe, plus new work from students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland who are back with two musical performances - Godspell and Little Women - and features best of showcases alongside a number of Fringe newcomers.

William Burdett-Coutts, artistic director of Assembly Festival said: “After two years of not running a full programme, I’m delighted that we are now able to begin celebrating our delayed 40th anniversary with a world-class programme of well over 200 shows.

"We have artists coming to perform from every corner of the world and we hope that audiences from all over Scotland and beyond will take up this offer and come to Edinburgh in August to enjoy the festival.”

Assembly Festival is Edinburgh’s longest-running multi-venue operator and one of eight venues collaborating on Edfest.com.