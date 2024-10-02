Producers market and bike stunt team head to Falkirk town centre this weekend

Falkirk Producers Market returns on Saturday.

There’s a lot happening in Falkirk town centre on Saturday – and you won’t want to miss it.

Traders will be back on their stalls as the monthly Falkirk Producers Market returns for its October date.

But there’s more, as the world-famous 3SIXTY bicycle display team will be showing off their jaw-dropping stunts with demonstrations throughout the day.

The team, who have performed at high profile events across the UK, Europe and the UAE, will be displaying their skills at the Trinity Church seating area on the High Street and leaving audiences stunned by their tricks and stunts.

3SIXTY will be demonstrating their skills at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Alongside the bike shows, families can also enjoy free face painting, adding to the fun atmosphere in the town centre.

And of course, there’s the chance for locals and visitors to browse the wide range of stalls offering a selection of local produce and crafts at the monthly market.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers, who have organised the event in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Active Travel Team, said: “It’s the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family, explore the fantastic range of local produce and artisan crafts at the Producers Market, and make a day of it.”

The producers market, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month, will run on the High Street from 10am to 4pm. Stallholders this month include Bellissimo Vino, The Tiffin, SaltRock Brewing, Bake It Easy, The Plant Stall, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Bertos Brownies, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Arbroath Fisheries, Moment in Frame, Sconie Naw, Jakesstreetfood, Re-Wax, Dream Magic Superfood Powders, Cartel Signature Meals, Just Baked, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, EnchantScents, Simply Organix, Splendidly Scottish, The Crumbleologist, The Wild Nettle Co, Mauritius Delicious and Goddess Within.

For more information, visit the Falkirk Producers Market Facebook page or contact [email protected]