Port Edgar Open Weekend back with a splash for 10th anniversary in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vast array of watersports sessions, street food, shopping, DJs, children’s activities and adventure talks will be on offer on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

Families are expected to flock to the marina, which features the largest watersports and activity centre in Scotland, with the open weekend previously attracting 10,000 visitors from across central Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new addition to the programme this year is a series of adventure talks hosted by fitness and sports enthusiast and podcaster Alan Nash, aka Get After It Nashy.

Visitors will be given the chance to take part in a range of watersports sessions in a beautiful location under the bridges.

Other special guests include Mollie Hughes, the world record-breaking mountaineer and author of Blue Scotland and former marine John Bathgate who was shot by drunken pirates in the Amazon last year during his Summit to Sea expedition.

Expert instructors from Port Edgar Watersports CIC will be hosting numerous watersports taster sessions offering the chance to try canoeing, sea kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, windsurfing, keelboating and powerboating. Wetwheels Edinburgh CIC will have experiences available throughout the weekend.

The sessions cost £30 per adult and £20 for children over eight years old. Activities must be pre-booked at www.portedgarwatersports.com/bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Aitken, Port Edgar Marina’s managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that the Open Weekend is back. It’s going to be a very special weekend with this being the 10th anniversary of the event, so we are pulling out all the stops to make sure that it returns with a splash.

Taylors Snacks will be adding some fun and games to the proceedings, including the ever-popular Snack Race!

“It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to see how the Marina has evolved into such a popular destination for visitors over the years. The Open Weekend has played a big part in that and we’ve expanded our offering to ensure there is plenty for families to enjoy, whatever the weather.”

Once again, the Open Weekend will feature a feast of food and drink options with a wide selection to suit all taste including Smoke and Sear, Alanda's Fish and Chips, Pizza Geeks, Taberu, Yu Ca Taco, Choola, Caravan of Courage, Moskito, Mimi's Bakehouse and MacLaurins coffee.

Shoppers can peruse an extensive range of country, marine and casual clothing and accessories at the Marina’s shop, Beacon, which will have amazing offers over the weekend with brands including Dubarry, Joules, Schoffel and Fairfax and Favor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of its 200th anniversary, the RNLI will also be present offering practical skills training relating to water safety for both adults and animals.

The special 10th anniversary event will be held at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

Taylors Snacks – formerly known as Mackie’s Crisps – will be adding some further fun and games to the proceedings, with their special potato shy, ‘snack race’ and crisp grabber. There are also face painters, crazy golf and Make Mess Matter to keep younger visitors entertained.

Car parks are expected to be very busy, so visitors are being encouraged to travel by public transport. Local residents are encouraged to cycle or walk. For anyone arriving by car, there will be a £5 parking donation for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.