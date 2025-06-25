Popular two-day Comic Con returns to Falkirk town centre this weekend

Comic fans won’t want to miss a weekend full of geeky goodness as Comic Con returns to Falkirk town centre.

The popular event is back this weekend – Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 – in the Howgate Shopping Centre and on Falkirk’s High Street.

Organised by BGCP in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, the two day event promises to be a great day out for the whole family with plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Following the success of last year’s Comic Con event, all the fun is returning.

There will be a wide range of amazing vendors offering visitors the chance to discover a treasure trove of merchandise, collectable, comics and more.

There’s also a chance to meet and greet some iconic characters from gaming, film and comics including Sonic, Spider-Man, Mario, Stitch and Deadpool.

Movie and TV props will be on display and visitors are invited to dress up as their favourite character for the occasion and join in the Cosplay fun.

Comic Con runs from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday and entry is free.

Another highlight will be the BGCP Gaming Zone, featuring an array of arcade machines and gaming consoles including Xbox and PlayStation setups. Keen gamers can find this located at the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street below the Steeple.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Whether you’re a die-hard collector, casual fan or just looking for a fun day out with the family – there’s something for everyone.”

The meet and greets will take place in the former Shoezone unit in the Howgate. Timings for the Saturday are as follows: 11.30am-noon – Sonic and Tails; 12.30pm-1pm – Spider-Man; 2pm-2.30pm – Stitch; 3pm-3.30pm – Bluey & Bingo.

On Sunday, stopping by will be: 11.30am-noon – Doom Slayer; 12.30pm-1pm – Deadpool; 2pm-2.30pm – SpongeBob; 3pm-3.30pm – Mario and Luigi.

For more information visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.