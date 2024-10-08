Popular race night returns to boost Carronshore Heritage Forum's fundraising pot
The popular fundraiser will once again be held at the Carronshore Community Centre, this year on Saturday, November 16.
The event is just one of a number of fundraising activities held by members of Carronshore Heritage Forum throughout the year.
Funds raised from the race night will go towards helping the forum fund the upkeep of the community’s war memorial, the area’s Christmas tree and festive street lighting and the annual Carronshore Senior Citizens’ Christmas dinner.
Organisers say the race night promises to be “a great night and a good laugh for a great cause”.
Entry is £2 and more information can be found on the Carronshore Heritage Forum Facebook page.
