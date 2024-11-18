Popular free Santa's Post Office returns to Falkirk town centre this December
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bookings are now being taken for the popular free festive crafting sessions .
Once again, Santa’s Post Office will this year be located next to the iconic Steeple in the town centre and it is set to bring the magic of Christmas to life for youngsters between the ages of three and ten.
The young visitors and their families can enjoy four Christmas activities during their 45-60 minute session including writing and posting a letter to Santa; creating their own calendar; making magic reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer.
The festive experience is organised by the team at Falkirk Delivers with the Santa’s Post Office activities happening in their offices at 104 High Street.
Entry to the sessions are free, but booking is required.
Santa’s Post Office will run on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December as well as on Monday, December 23. Note, some sessions may be fully booked or have limited availability.
Sessions for those with additional support needs – with reduced capacity for a more relaxed and supportive environment – will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 3pm and Sunday, December 1 at 3pm.
For more information or to book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.