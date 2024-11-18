Popular free Santa's Post Office returns to Falkirk town centre this December

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:18 GMT
Santa’s Post Office is returning to Falkirk town centre in the run up to Christmas 2024.

Bookings are now being taken for the popular free festive crafting sessions .

Once again, Santa’s Post Office will this year be located next to the iconic Steeple in the town centre and it is set to bring the magic of Christmas to life for youngsters between the ages of three and ten.

The young visitors and their families can enjoy four Christmas activities during their 45-60 minute session including writing and posting a letter to Santa; creating their own calendar; making magic reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer.

Santa's Post Office gives youngsters the chance to enjoy free festive craft activities and write and post a letter to Santa, like Macy at a previous event.

The festive experience is organised by the team at Falkirk Delivers with the Santa’s Post Office activities happening in their offices at 104 High Street.

Entry to the sessions are free, but booking is required.

Santa’s Post Office will run on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December as well as on Monday, December 23. Note, some sessions may be fully booked or have limited availability.

Sessions for those with additional support needs – with reduced capacity for a more relaxed and supportive environment – will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 3pm and Sunday, December 1 at 3pm.

For more information or to book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers

