Bo’ness Car Show will return to Kinneil Estate this weekend – and it’s the biggest yet.

Since returning post pandemic in 2022, the popular event has been going from strength to strength with thousands of visitors attending each year.

Organiser James Stephen is delighted to be back in the town again this year and is looking forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday.

He said: This will be the biggest ever Bo’ness Car Show with about 960 show vehicles booked in to display as well as traders and a stunt show.

The car show returns to Kinneil this weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"Everything from Fiestas to Ferraris are expected to appear and showcase their vehicles on the day trying to win one of the 30 awards.

“This year we have even more parking stewards in the main car park and two overflow car parks on site. We are currently working with the council to secure an offsite overflow with either a short walk or mini buses to take you to the venue.

"We are really looking forward to our fifth event in Bo’ness at what has been dubbed in online comments as ‘one of the best car shows in the country’.”

The event promises much for people to enjoy, no matter what wheels they love the most; with everything from lorries to super cars on show. The Artisan Food Village will feed the hungry while a range of trade stands will satisfy shoppers, as well as lots of activities for wee ones.

Organisers say this year's event, which is their fifth, looks set to be the biggest yet. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Those behind the event say the organisation hasn’t all been plain sailing this year, but they have done all they can to ensure the day goes ahead without a hitch.

Stephen added: “Ahead of this Sunday’s car show, unfortunately we were notified on Monday about the Antonine ruins having new, stricter protection laws on it.

"Because of this we have had to completely re-design the layout of the event to allow it to work while not intruding on the historic monument site enforced by Historic Environment Scotland.

"I would like to thank Falkirk Council parks team for working with us to make sure things are in place to ensure the event goes ahead as planned.”

Tickets for the car show, which runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 2 are available at the gate, priced £15 for an adult, £10 for a concession and under 12s are free.

Car parking is free on the day and dogs are welcome on this family day out.