The Polmont Flower Show is a late summer red letter day for keen gardeners - and people who simply like flowers - all over the area, and this year’s event is on Saturday, September 7.

Expect not only wonderful floral creations but all manner of other eyecatching plant-related entries, in a day many find an inspiration for their own horticultural endeavours.

The show is in Polmont Sports Centre, and schedules are available from Polmont Library.