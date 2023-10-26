Some rather unusual characters are taking up residence throughout Polmont this week as the village prepares for its very first Hallowe’en Scarecrow Trail.

Individuals, businesses and groups have been busy in recent days and weeks making their own scarecrows to take part in the event organised by Polmont Community Council.

From today (Thursday) more than 30 scarecrow creations will go on display in windows and gardens around the village. A map of the scarecrows’ locations will be available with people invited to take a tour of the village in search of the scarecrows on the trail before they can vote for their favourites.

They can cast their votes by returning a voting form to the Greenpark Centre. Once the votes are counted there will be a prize available for the most popular scarecrows.

One of the entries in Polmont's Hallowe'en Scarecrow Trail which runs from October 26 to November 1. (Pic: Falkirk Herald)

Local scarecrows, Bertie and Britney who can usually be found outside the shops at the Cross, provided the inspiration for the trail.

Michael Stuart, convener and secretary of the community council, said: “Leah from the playgroup suggested it. Other places do it so we thought we’d give it a go. In St Boswells it’s an annual event for Hallowe’en and it’s a really big thing.

"We’ve had almost 40 entries, which we’re pleased with as it’s the first time we’ve ever done it. We hope people will enjoy following the trail and seeing everyone’s creations.”

Entries are now closed, but those keen to participate and make a scarecrow paid a £5 entry fee to receive their application pack. The community council offered participants free hay and straw to pack their scarecrows as well as timber to build frames if required. The rest was left to participants’ imaginations and creativity.

The Hallowe’en Scarecrow Trail is the latest event being organised by the community council and marks the start of another busy period for them.

The organisation’s AGM takes place in the Greenpark Centre on Monday evening and preparations are well underway for this year’s Christmas Festival on Friday, December 1. The community council are looking to build on the success of their first festive event last year.