Police set out rules for Tuesday’s Falkirk fireworks night

Traffic restrictions will be in force for the fireworks spectacular in Callendar Park on Tuesday night, along with a number of key safety measures.

Callendar Road will be closed to all traffic from 6pm to 9pm, leading to restricted access to Moncks Road and Oliver Road.

There will be a one way system in operation and Kemper Svenue, which will be accessed only via Arnott Street.

Meanwhile police will enforce a no alcohol policy at the display, and nobody will be allowed to light sparklers.

People attending are advised to wear suitable closing, including sturdy footwear, and to take a torch.

They’re also asked to take instructions from both the police and stewards at the event.

For further details visit http://ow.ly/Oc1p50wZf9X

Weather, traffic and other safety updates will be posted on the night at http://ow.ly/wBa550wZf9Z