Piping up for UK Pipe Band Championships at Royal Highland Centre

West Lothian Schools Pipe Band will be among more than 1500 pipers and drummers competing at this year’s UK Pipe Band Championships.

Some 1,556 pipers and drummers of all ages will be taking part in the competition at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, tomorrow (Saturday).

Three of the 62 competing bands are from outwith the UK, with PLC Pipe Band from Melbourne travelling 10,542 miles to take part in the competition.

It is the first time the UK Championships, organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, have been held outside of Northern Ireland since their inception in 2014.

West Lothian Schools Pipe Band at the Royal Highland Show. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

Colin Mulhern, RSPBA chief executive, said: “The UK Pipe Band Championships are a true celebration of musical excellence, tradition and community spirit.

“Every year we are proud to welcome some of the best pipe bands from across the country and beyond.

“This year will be a change of venue too and we are very much looking forward to hosting the event at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston. It will be an unforgettable day of powerful performances, vibrant culture and world-class talent.”

The family-friendly event is expected to attract 7,500 spectators with children under five able to go free, and food and drink stalls on offer to cater to the crowds.

Car parking is available but those travelling locally are urged to consider taking the Tram or 98 Lothian Bus service. Visit https://royalhighlandcentre.seetickets.com/ for tickets.