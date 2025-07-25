Pick of the strawberry crop at Craigie's Farm, South Queensferry
With the school holidays in full flow, thoughts are on filling the long summer days.
Berry picking is an ideal way to to enjoy time as a family, while soaking up the sun (when we have it)!
With that in mind, Scotland Food & Drink is celebrating our berries and their growers through its Berries of Scotland campaign.
Amanda Brown, Scotland Food & Drink programme director, said: “Nothing says summer more in Scotland than picking and, of course, eating your own berries.
“In Scotland we’re blessed with some of the juiciest and tastiest berries in the world.
“Picking your own berries is a fantastic way to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays while also building a connection about where their food comes from.
“That, combined with giving the kids delicious and healthy berries to eat makes picking your own berries the perfect family activity.”
At https://foodanddrink.scot/our-industry/naturally-scottish/berries-of-scotland/, the campaign maps out the best places to pick berries.
And among their number is Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry, billed as having something for everyone.
Families can pick their own sessions, which are available until October and priced from just £2.50 per person.
For days when the Scottish summer is less kind, little ones can enjoy a ‘Pick and Play’ session which combines indoor and outdoor play.
The family-run farm also has a cafe with fresh produce.
Open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, advanced bookings are required at craigies.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.