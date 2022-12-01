News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Piaf to Pop at Linlithgow Academy

Linlithgow Twinning Association will stage its last event of the year tomorrow (Friday) at the town’s Academy.

By Julie Currie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 5:40pm
Christine Bovill's celebrated Fringe Show will be performed in Linlithgow Academy.
Christine Bovill's celebrated Fringe Show will be performed in Linlithgow Academy.

The celebrated Glasgow chanteuse Christine Bovell will present her much applauded 2022 Edinburgh Fringe show, celebrating the best of French music from Edith Piaf to the present day.

Performing songs in French and English, it promises to be a night that no music fan will want to miss.

Hide Ad

The show begins at 7.30pm and the good news is that tickets are still available, priced from £15 at Wilsons Newsagents, Far from the Madding Crowd bookshop or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christine-bovill-sings-piaf-to-pop-tickets-456939366947.

Edith PiafGlasgow