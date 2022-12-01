Piaf to Pop at Linlithgow Academy
Linlithgow Twinning Association will stage its last event of the year tomorrow (Friday) at the town’s Academy.
The celebrated Glasgow chanteuse Christine Bovell will present her much applauded 2022 Edinburgh Fringe show, celebrating the best of French music from Edith Piaf to the present day.
Performing songs in French and English, it promises to be a night that no music fan will want to miss.
The show begins at 7.30pm and the good news is that tickets are still available, priced from £15 at Wilsons Newsagents, Far from the Madding Crowd bookshop or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christine-bovill-sings-piaf-to-pop-tickets-456939366947.