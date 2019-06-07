Petrolheads are revving up for Performance Show at Bo’ness

Online presale tickets for Sunday’s Scottish Performance Show in Bo’ness are now finished- but you can still buy them at the gate at this major motoring event on Sunday.

Billed as the highlight of the Scottish car show season the spectacular will feature more than 600 of what are said to be Scotland’s best cars, trucks and bikes over three areas.

There’s also a trade village, food village, stunt show, kids’ zone and competitions to enjoy.

Featured will be hundreds of the “best modified, show n’ shine, American and rare cars” from all over the country and beyond.

For full details about the event, which runs from 10am to 5pm, visit https://www.scottishperformanceshow.co.uk

