Peaky Blinders sets the style at new Falkirk menswear store

It starts at noon today in Callendar Riggs, and - featuring “Peaky characters and their horses” - aims to capture the seedy glamour of a top TV series.

Runway Boutique and Tom Dick & Harry Menswear have their side by side grand openings today, with live music, drinks, plus discounts and special offers.

Falkirk Delivers is flagging up the Peaky Blinders theme being used as an attention-grabber by Tom Dick & Harry Menswear, who are inviting Peaky wannabes to arrive in Brummagen period gear.

Turn up wearing the sort of clothing last seen in Falkirk in the 1920’s and you could appear in videos of the opening event - and possibly win a “Peaky Blinders style suit”.