PDSA pets’ ‘MOT’ tour to visit Falkirk

Vet charity PDSA is bringing its PetWise Tour to Grangemouth and Falkirk on September 3 and 4 to offer free health MOTs for local dogs.

The PetWise Tour is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice.

A PDSA vet nurse will be on board one of the charity’s PetWise vans from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, Sepember 3 at the Plaza Cafe at the Helic in Grangemouth, and on Wednesday, September 4 in Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

PDSA Vet Nurse Emma McDonald will deliver PDSA’s specially developed PetWise MOT for dogs, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy - diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

Emma said: “We know people love their pets and want the best for them, which is why PDSA is here to help. Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery we can offer free, friendly advice and support, helping owners to make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in Falkirk.

A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and owners receive a personalised action plan on how to improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping and ear cleaning are free of charge and microchipping (which is now a legal requirement for all dogs) is available for a small fee.

Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

For further information visit www.pdsa.org.uk/petwise-on-tour.



